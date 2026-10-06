LIVE: Can the ÖFB U-21 Team Pull Off a Miracle in the European Championship Qualifiers?

Nevertheless, the dream of reaching the European Championship remains unfulfilled for Austria’s U21 national soccer team. The Austrians had been hoping for a Danish loss and would have had to make up a total of nine goals to still make it to the playoffs. ÖFB U21 head coach Peter Perchtold made two changes to the starting lineup compared to last Friday’s 1–1 draw against the Danes in the qualifying showdown in Vienna. Oluwaseun Adewumi started on the right wing in place of the injured Thierry Fidjeu-Tazemeta, while Erik Kojzek was chosen over Furkan Dursun as the center forward.