It was all over...
Drama in the final involving De Minaur! Djokovic extends his record
Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic won the tournament in Beijing on Tuesday. He benefited from the withdrawal of his Australian opponent in the final, Alex De Minaur.
After the first set, which Djokovic narrowly won 7-6, both players received medical attention. De Minaur managed to win the first game of the second set. But then he couldn’t go on—his thigh was causing him problems. The bitter consequence: The Australian had to retire.
Djokovic claimed his first title of the year. The 39-year-old won an ATP trophy for the 21st consecutive year, extending his own record.
34th win in 34 matches
It was also his 102nd title overall, his first since Athens in 2025. In Beijing, the “Djoker” seems unbeatable whenever he plays there. It was his 34th win in 34 matches—another record—impressive!
Djokovic began by expressing his gratitude in Chinese after returning to Beijing so successfully for the first time in eleven years. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year and have been trying to find a good rhythm on the court. I’m very proud and grateful to my team for their patience. This trophy means much more than just a trophy.” He is now ninth in the Race—another appearance at the ATP Finals is one of the veteran champion’s goals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.