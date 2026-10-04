Fall Market Attracted 465,000 Visitors to the Banks of the Danube

Market Representative Satisfied

There was plenty going on away from the rides as well during the ten days. On “Love Day,” people flirted in the Ferris wheel; Senior Citizens’ Day drew crowds with dancing, bingo, and a raffle; and on Family Day, the little fairgoers got their money’s worth. These events were joined by the ÖH Semester Opening, a Weißwurst party, and fireworks. Market Director Martin Hajart expressed satisfaction with the results. The 465,000 visitors, he said, demonstrated the market’s significance “for Linz and far beyond the city limits.” He viewed the additional Friday evening as particularly positive.