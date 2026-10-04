Summary
Fall Market Attracted 465,000 Visitors to the Banks of the Danube
Ten days of the Ferris wheel, the festival tent, and the hustle and bustle of the market are almost over: The Urfahr Autumn Market comes to a close on Sunday evening. According to city officials, a total of around 465,000 visitors have flocked to the site on the banks of the Danube since the market’s early start on Friday, September 25.
This suggests that extending the event to include an additional Friday evening has paid off. The Spring Market had already started a day earlier for the first time, and this model was continued in the fall. The sunny first weekend, in particular, played right into the organizers’ hands.
72 amusement rides and 103 exhibitors
This time, 72 carnival operators provided entertainment, joined by 103 exhibitors. In addition to classics like the Ferris wheel and the bumper cars, attractions such as “1001 Nights,” “Steamer,” “Devil Rock,” and “Musikexpress” were in operation. Those who preferred a more leisurely pace could stroll through the exhibition halls or sample the culinary offerings.
Market Representative Satisfied
There was plenty going on away from the rides as well during the ten days. On “Love Day,” people flirted in the Ferris wheel; Senior Citizens’ Day drew crowds with dancing, bingo, and a raffle; and on Family Day, the little fairgoers got their money’s worth. These events were joined by the ÖH Semester Opening, a Weißwurst party, and fireworks. Market Director Martin Hajart expressed satisfaction with the results. The 465,000 visitors, he said, demonstrated the market’s significance “for Linz and far beyond the city limits.” He viewed the additional Friday evening as particularly positive.
Now calm is returning to the banks of the Danube—at least for a few months. The next time the rides will be in operation is from April 30 to May 9, 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.