868,000 doses missing: Triage for flu vaccinations!

Added to this are supply chains prone to disruptions, such as those around the Strait of Hormuz. “We’re seeing firsthand right now just how dependent Europe is on international production and supply chains for pharmaceuticals,” says Königsberger-Ludwig. The timing is critical: The National Reference Laboratory at the Medical University of Vienna expects an unusually early start to the flu season; the first cases are already being reported. And one thing is clear: The later the vaccine arrives, the narrower the window for protection.