Criminal Despite Bankruptcy
Suspected Fraud! Pool Builder Squanders Millions
Despite being on probation following a conviction for a million-euro bankruptcy, a well-known swimming pool builder in Lower Austria apparently continued down the wrong path. He collected advance payments from dozens of victims for “phantom pools.” The criminal investigation department is looking into the matter.
Austria is considered the “land of pools.” According to the local Chamber of Commerce, there are at least 200,000 private swimming pools from Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl. Added to these are above-ground pools and swimming ponds. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was abuzz with a gold rush atmosphere.
But there are also a few black sheep among the pool builders. One such individual appears to be a businessman from Lower Austria. He went bankrupt with his pool business, leaving behind two million euros in debt and claims from around 70 creditors.
Since the bankruptcy proceedings were allegedly not conducted properly, the businessman—whose company’s website no longer exists—was sentenced by the Wiener Neustadt Regional Court (not yet final) to one year of probation for fraudulent bankruptcy.
Talked 14 New Victims into “Phantom Pools”
Despite the suspended sentence, however, the suspect appears to have lost none of his criminal drive. He simply continued with his business model. He is said to have talked at least 14 new victims into “phantom pools” and once again pocketed a six-figure sum in euros. Of course, without ever providing any service.
He pocketed the advance payments himself; the bankruptcy trustee saw none of it. As a result, the criminal investigation department is investigating the case again; however, despite the obvious risk of reoffending, the district attorney still sees no grounds for detention.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.