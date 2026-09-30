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Jambo was lying lifeless in his bed. There are no indications of foul play; rather, it appears to have been a natural death for the athletic young man. “He wasn’t just a soccer player on our team—he was our brother. Jambo was never too proud to do anything and was always in good spirits,” said Jansenberger. His greatest pride was his eight-year-old son, who lives with his wife in Cameroon.