In Upper Austria
Decision on Wind Power Zones Imminent
In December 2024, the Upper Austrian provincial government announced its intention to define both “green” and “red” zones (so-called acceleration and exclusion zones) for future wind power projects. Now, the years-long wait for the regulation is set to come to an end soon.
The decision by the supervisory board of Energie AG was unanimous: As reported, the state utility will hold a 30 percent stake in the wind farm in Sandl. The project is currently undergoing an environmental assessment and, with 19 wind turbines, is expected to supply more than 100,000 households with electricity in the future. More than 200 million euros are being invested in the project.
For now, Energie AG is taking a stake in 17 of the 19 wind turbines. “More electricity from local wind strengthens our independence and brings us closer to our goal of building a fossil-free future for our children,” says CEO Leonhard Schitter, explaining the move.
Regulations are currently pending with the EU
The matter is somewhat controversial. This is because, in December 2024, the state government presented plans to designate both acceleration and exclusion zones for wind power projects in Upper Austria. According to these plans, Sandl is actually located in an exclusion zone but is still set to receive approval because the regulation has not yet been enacted.
However, the long wait for the regulation in question is expected to end this year, as State Councilor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) now tells the “Krone”: “The regulation is currently with the EU for notification. We expect to receive feedback this year and then be able to enact both the acceleration zone and exclusion zone regulations.” According to the original plan, the zones were supposed to have been established as early as 2025.
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