Decision on Wind Power Zones Imminent

However, the long wait for the regulation in question is expected to end this year, as State Councilor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) now tells the “Krone”: “The regulation is currently with the EU for notification. We expect to receive feedback this year and then be able to enact both the acceleration zone and exclusion zone regulations.” According to the original plan, the zones were supposed to have been established as early as 2025.