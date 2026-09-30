Ahead of budget talks, the ÖVP creates a big splash

ÖVP Wanted External Experts

This is particularly curious given the background: In January, the ÖVP itself had proposed in the City Council that external experts be brought in for budget consolidation. In May, it also approved the appointment of BDO. Over the past few months, there have been discussions with members of the city government as well as separate informational meetings. As recently as Monday, Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart presented his party’s cost-saving proposals and declared that the “time for sugarcoating” was over.