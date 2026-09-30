Surprise
Ahead of budget talks, the ÖVP creates a big splash
For months, preparations were made, calculations were done, and potential savings were sought. On Thursday, the course for Linz’s city finances is finally set to be charted at the major closed-door meeting in the Old City Hall. But just before it begins, one political faction causes quite a stir with a surprising decision—and even forces those in charge to change the planned agenda.
Ironically, the very party that set the ball rolling is now pulling out at a crucial moment: One day before the major consolidation meeting at the Old City Hall, the Linz ÖVP is causing a stir. It is the only city council faction that has not evaluated the 180 potential cost-cutting measures.
Comprehensive Catalog of Measures
Yet that was precisely what was intended as preparation for Thursday’s retreat. The consulting firm BDO, commissioned by the city, had drawn up a comprehensive catalog of measures, and the SPÖ, FPÖ, and Greens had submitted their assessments. The goal was to gauge which potential cost-saving measures should be pursued further and discussed in greater detail at the meeting. The ÖVP, however, announced shortly before the deadline that it would refrain from providing an assessment.
ÖVP Wanted External Experts
This is particularly curious given the background: In January, the ÖVP itself had proposed in the City Council that external experts be brought in for budget consolidation. In May, it also approved the appointment of BDO. Over the past few months, there have been discussions with members of the city government as well as separate informational meetings. As recently as Monday, Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart presented his party’s cost-saving proposals and declared that the “time for sugarcoating” was over.
“Withdrawing from the Process”
Finance Councilor Thomas Gegenhuber (SPÖ) therefore sees a contradiction in the current approach and accuses the ÖVP of evading a process that it itself had called for. For him, consolidation is “a marathon, not a sprint” anyway.
Schedule to Be Adjusted
The closed-door meeting will nevertheless take place on Thursday as planned. BDO is scheduled to present the financial situation and possible paths for medium-term consolidation there. However, according to the city, the agenda will be adjusted due to the ÖVP’s absence. After that, things will get serious: the draft budget for 2027 is scheduled to be presented by the end of November, and the budget city council meeting is set for December 17.
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