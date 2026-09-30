ÖFB Gem: “This is really something special!”

Things are really going well for David Puczka right now! Two weeks ago, the Austrian provided the assist for the game-winning goal in FC Genoa’s 1-0 victory over FC Südtirol in the Round of 32 of the Coppa Italia. Just five days later, he made his Serie A debut, playing about 30 minutes in the 1-2 loss to Parma. “That’s really something special. So many people congratulated me—it’s an awesome feeling!” Puczka has made it to one of the top five leagues, but that’s by no means the end of the story.