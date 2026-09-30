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Herzog & Polster: Now They’re Taking Over the Stadthalle
A cult duo meets a cult venue! Andi Herzog and Toni Polster are taking over Vienna’s Stadthalle F. On November 19, the “Krone” live show featuring these two national heroes and comedy duo will make a stop in the nation’s capital. Secure your tickets right here!
Long awaited, now finally happening: Andi Herzog and Toni Polster are coming to the capital! After six—always packed—venues as part of the “Krone” tour, the next stop is Vienna, Vogelweidplatz, Stadthalle, Hall F. The Stadthalle, once the venue for the legendary indoor tournament. “It was always something very special to play there,” Herzog recalls: “We warmed up in the hallways, while outside the atmosphere was already electric—it was unique.” What else does he remember? “That we Rapid players, unfortunately, didn’t win that often. Austria managed to do that more often. Luckily for them, they had much better soccer players than Toni Polster on their team—like Prohaska, Stöger, and Gasselich,” says “Herzerl,” letting the banter flow: “If they’d had nothing but Polsters, Rapid would probably have won much more often.” The Stadthalle—a special place for Polster, too: He was the top scorer there three times.
Now they’re returning to the Stadthalle. Not in indoor shoes and not onto the soccer field. Instead, they’ll take the stage in Hall F. This time, the banter will be just as gallant on the verbal front as it was back then on the field. Their banter flows just as smoothly with their words as it once did with the ball. It’s no longer round, but it’s extremely funny.
Special Guest Hupo Neuper
A special highlight this time: the star guest. None other than ski jumper and sports manager Hubert “Hupo” Neuper will be taking the stage for a bit. In his role as ambassador for Personal Shop, the two-time Four Hills Tournament winner joins Herzog and Polster in their perfected verbal “tiki-taka.” Neuper, the philosopher among (former) elite athletes, will also land the “Wuchteln” with style using a verbal telemark. Promise! One cult figure follows another.
Herzog and Polster at the Vienna Stadthalle, Hall F
- What: Andi Herzog and Toni Polster chat, joke, reflect, laugh, and entertain. Accompanied by live music and audience interaction.
- When: November 19, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Vienna Stadthalle, Hall
- Live music: Pete Art and band
- Host: Michael Fally
- Comedy: Peter Moizi
- Special Guest: Peronsal Shop Ambassador Hupo Neuper
- Tickets: herzog-polster.at
Herzog and Polster aren’t just world-class sofa suppliers—they’re also deeply committed tenors, as this clip from their tour stop at the Arena Nova shows. It’s quite possible that the two will also showcase their lark-like voices in Güssing:
Yes, Herzog and Polster know exactly how to send their audience into a frenzy time and time again. With a finely balanced mix of classic tales and ever-new, unpublished stories, they keep the banter flowing in a “tiki-taka” style, just like they used to with the “Wuchtel.” One-touch style at a verbal Champions League level. Their chemistry: cultivated honestly and deeply over decades, and thus second nature. No duo banter as heartily and charmingly as Herzog and Polster. The next demonstration of this will take place on November 19 at the Wiener Stadthalle, Hall F.
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