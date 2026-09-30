Herzog & Polster: Now They’re Taking Over the Stadthalle

Long awaited, now finally happening: Andi Herzog and Toni Polster are coming to the capital! After six—always packed—venues as part of the “Krone” tour, the next stop is Vienna, Vogelweidplatz, Stadthalle, Hall F. The Stadthalle, once the venue for the legendary indoor tournament. “It was always something very special to play there,” Herzog recalls: “We warmed up in the hallways, while outside the atmosphere was already electric—it was unique.” What else does he remember? “That we Rapid players, unfortunately, didn’t win that often. Austria managed to do that more often. Luckily for them, they had much better soccer players than Toni Polster on their team—like Prohaska, Stöger, and Gasselich,” says “Herzerl,” letting the banter flow: “If they’d had nothing but Polsters, Rapid would probably have won much more often.” The Stadthalle—a special place for Polster, too: He was the top scorer there three times.