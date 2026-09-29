Nations League
Yamal Scores Twice in Spain’s Win Over Croatia!
Spain has also won its second game as soccer world champions! Luis de la Fuente’s team defeated Croatia 4-1 (2-1) on Tuesday at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, earning another full three points in Group A3 of the Nations League following their opening victory. England now shares the three-point total with Croatia; the “Three Lions” earned their first points after a 2–3 home loss to Spain with a 2–0 (1–0) victory over the winless, last-place Czech Republic in Prague.
The Spaniards got off to a blistering start with a starting lineup that featured changes in several positions. Lamine Yamal, perfectly set up, scored just over a minute into the game. Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic prevented a quick second goal by stopping a shot from Alex Baena (4th minute). The hosts moved the ball around at will, and a long-range shot by Pau Cubarsi came close to finding the net (20th minute). The Croatians were virtually nonexistent on offense but managed to equalize out of nowhere. After a perfect cross from Perisic, Dion Beljo rose high and headed the ball in. It was the former Rapid Vienna player’s first international goal in his third appearance; he underscored his top form, having already scored 11 times in 12 competitive club matches this season.
Yamal sealed the deal with his second goal
The Spanish response came promptly: After a short corner, Yamal crossed into the middle, where Marc Pubill (31st minute) headed it in, just as unmarked as Beljo had been earlier. Fermin Lopez shot just wide (35th) and hit the post (45th). After the restart, the Croatians tried to make more of the game, but they were unable to score. On the other end, Yamal (63') sealed the deal; this time, he surprised Livakovic with a shot from a tight angle into the near corner. The ball went into the net off the inside post—it was the young star’s tenth international goal. Nico Williams put the finishing touch on the match, coolly finishing off a nice combination play (89th minute). The Spanish have now gone 40 games without a loss in regulation time.
Gordon and Kane scored for England
The English set the tone right from the start in the Czech Republic. Morgan Rogers hit the post with a spinning shot, and follow-up attempts by Elliot Anderson and Bukayo Saka were blocked (16th minute). Additionally, a shot by Anthony Gordon missed the target (22nd minute). Shortly afterward, the home team weakened their own position. Pavel Sulc struck Anderson on the calf and, following a VAR review, was sent off instead of receiving the yellow card that had initially been issued (25th minute). Nevertheless, the Czechs kept the score at 0–0 until halftime, as goalie Matej Kovar saved a shot by Kane (45’+1).
A little over a minute after the restart, the deadlock was broken. Trent Alexander-Arnold intercepted a misplaced pass, and Gordon headed his cross over the line. In the 61st minute, the hosts were lucky that the crossbar saved them from a near-own goal by captain Ladislav Krejci (61'). Eight minutes later, Kane sealed the deal from eight meters out. A consolation goal might have been possible, but James Trafford stopped a shot by Hlozek (77'). Gordon and Kane had also scored for England in recent matches. Coach Thomas Tuchel can breathe a sigh of relief.
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