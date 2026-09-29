Yamal Scores Twice in Spain’s Win Over Croatia!

Yamal sealed the deal with his second goal

The Spanish response came promptly: After a short corner, Yamal crossed into the middle, where Marc Pubill (31st minute) headed it in, just as unmarked as Beljo had been earlier. Fermin Lopez shot just wide (35th) and hit the post (45th). After the restart, the Croatians tried to make more of the game, but they were unable to score. On the other end, Yamal (63') sealed the deal; this time, he surprised Livakovic with a shot from a tight angle into the near corner. The ball went into the net off the inside post—it was the young star’s tenth international goal. Nico Williams put the finishing touch on the match, coolly finishing off a nice combination play (89th minute). The Spanish have now gone 40 games without a loss in regulation time.