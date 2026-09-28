LIVE: 2-0! Italy vs. Turkey: Like a Team Reborn

Tabakovic Scores for Bosnia-

Salzburg striker Haris Tabakovic scored the 3-1 goal (40th minute) for Bosnia-Herzegovina in Romania. The tap-in following a goalkeeper’s mistake was an easy task for the center forward. Following their 4-2 victory, the Bosnians now have four points in League B/Group 4—two points behind Sweden (3-1 against Poland). In League B/Group 2, Georgia played to a 0-0 draw with Ukraine following the departure of head coach Willy Sagnol. Bundesliga star Otar Kiteishvili, who had seen limited action with Sturm Graz recently due to fitness concerns, played 73 minutes this time after coming on in the 25th minute against Northern Ireland.