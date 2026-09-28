Nations League
LIVE: 2-0! Italy vs. Turkey: Like a Team Reborn
What a performance: Four-time world champion Italy, which had been struggling recently, sent a clear signal of life with a 4-1 victory in Turkey on the second matchday of the Nations League—and may have ushered in the rebirth of Calcio! Meanwhile, the neighboring showdown between Belgium and France didn’t produce a winner until late in the game. Michael Olise scored the winning goal for Zinedine Zidane’s team in the 88th minute.
After a 0–2 loss to Belgium in their Nations League opener, the “Squadra Azzurra,” under returning head coach Roberto Mancini, celebrated a surprisingly decisive 4–1 victory in Turkey on Monday.
The score was already 3-0 after just half an hour. A wild match unfolded in the rain in Bursa. Italy dictated the play at will from the start. A low corner kick slipped through to Alessandro Bastoni, who scored while practically sitting down (9th minute). Turkey couldn’t cope at all with Italy’s vertical attacking play—Davide Frattesi tapped in to make it 2–0 (22'). And with little resistance, Michael Kayode scored his first international goal to make it 3–0 (27').
Despite the three-goal lead, Italy’s defense also had its share of problems. Baris Yilmaz capitalized on the confusion to make it 1–3 (47'), but the hosts immediately squelched their own faint hopes. A misplaced pass by the shaky goalkeeper Altay Bayindir in the 50th minute was the beginning; a diving header by Pio Esposito to make it 4–1 was the end.
French Talent Showcase
In Brussels, Zinedine Zidane turned on the rotation machine in a clash between two teams that had both won their openers. Nine new players started compared to the 1–0 win in Turkey, including debutants Jeremy Jacquet, Andy Diouf, and Lucas da Cunha. With Kylian Mbappé sidelined by a knee injury, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue flanked center forward Esteban Lepaul. Belgium largely relied on the same players who had won 2-0 in Rome.
France was nevertheless the more dangerous team. Doue hit the crossbar early (12th minute), and Da Cunha later struck the post from long range (54th minute). But because “Les Bleus” were careless with their chances, it took a world-class play from a substitute to break the deadlock. Bayern star Michael Olise finished with a well-placed shot after a solo run, prompting an emotional outburst from Zidane on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Mark van Bommel suffered his first defeat as the new coach of the “Red Devils.”
Tabakovic Scores for Bosnia-
Salzburg striker Haris Tabakovic scored the 3-1 goal (40th minute) for Bosnia-Herzegovina in Romania. The tap-in following a goalkeeper’s mistake was an easy task for the center forward. Following their 4-2 victory, the Bosnians now have four points in League B/Group 4—two points behind Sweden (3-1 against Poland). In League B/Group 2, Georgia played to a 0-0 draw with Ukraine following the departure of head coach Willy Sagnol. Bundesliga star Otar Kiteishvili, who had seen limited action with Sturm Graz recently due to fitness concerns, played 73 minutes this time after coming on in the 25th minute against Northern Ireland.
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