"Cool legs..."
This is how Kickl mocks the SPÖ and Zeiler
Following media executive Gerhard Zeiler’s (71) announcement onKronePLUS that he intends to take over the SPÖ party chairmanship, the party members are once again facing a severe test. On Monday in the National Council, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl mocked the current state of the Social Democrats, showering them with scorn and derision. The red counterattack wasn’t long in coming...
Kickl said he felt particularly sorry for the Social Democratic representatives in the National Council. The Freedom Party leader listed the “opportunistic about-faces” of the party’s rank and file in recent years—first from Pamela Rendi-Wagner to Hans Peter Doskozil, and shortly thereafter from Doskozil to Andreas Babler.
“And now there’s no peace again; we may have to make another opportunistic about-face—this time from Marxism to American-style capitalism,” Kickl scoffed.
“‘Class struggle is great’ has turned into ‘Class struggle is crazy’”
According to him, the SPÖ’s slogans under Babler have so far claimed that multimillionaires are evil capitalists and typical class enemies who should ideally be driven out of the country. “The new slogan is now: Multimillionaires are totally cool guys, the best social democrats there are, the shining lights of socialism,” Kickl said smugly.
First comes food, then morality.
FPÖ-Herbert Kickl verwendete in seiner Analyse über den Zustand der SPÖ ein Zitat des Lyrikers Bertolt Brecht
From his perspective, the SPÖ’s motto “Class struggle is great” has now become “Class struggle is crazy.” “And the red shining lights are the very best when they’re in the 70+ age group,” Kickl said, taking a dig at Zeiler’s age. Kickl concluded with the statement: “All of Austria knows that most of the wind turbines in the country aren’t standing out there somewhere in nature, but are found within the ranks of the Social Democrats.”
Kucher counters: “Kickl ousted Hofer as party leader”
SPÖ parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher promptly countered Kickl’s mocking remarks and pointed to how Kickl had treated his predecessors. “Kickl ousted Norbert Hofer as party leader while he was in rehab. As for Heinz-Christian Strache, Kickl suddenly claimed he didn’t even know him.”
Finally, Kucher also addressed the political differences between Kickl and Jörg Haider: “Haider once said about Kickl that he was too radical for politics. Then Kickl constantly insulted Haider. Now he’s mourning him—THAT is opportunism,” said Kucher.
As for Heinz-Christian Strache, Kickl suddenly claimed he didn’t even know him.
SPÖ-Klubchef Philipp Kucher
Doskozil vs. Zeiler
In the Zeiler case itself, Kucher had already been trying to calm things down even before his speech in Parliament. After the caucus meeting, he demonstratively stood behind party leader Andreas Babler. He declined to comment on Zeiler’s initiative, saying only this much: “I believe that these public debates over personnel work quite well without my involvement.” He added that the only way to avert damage to the SPÖ is to conduct such discussions internally and continue to solve the “problems of the people.” Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil also spoke out against Zeiler as SPÖ party leader.
Marterbauer Also Stands by Babler
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) also expressed support for Babler remaining in his position. When asked about Zeiler’s claim that the SPÖ lacks economic expertise, Marterbauer listed numerous initiatives and said: “The party that has economic expertise is the SPÖ.” Marterbauer also praised the fact that he works in a “good team” within the government and emphasized that Babler had brought him into the government.
What does the future hold for the SPÖ?
It is completely unclear how things will proceed following Zeiler’s announcement, which has not yet been followed by any action. The next executive committee meeting isn’t scheduled until early November, and at least Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim sees no reason to move the meeting up. He referred to Zeiler’s statements in the “Krone” interview, in which he said he planned to spend October in New York, London, and on vacation.
Other prominent figures in the SPÖ parliamentary caucus have remained very tight-lipped so far. Neither FSG leader Josef Muchitsch— who recently called for personnel changes during an internal meeting—nor Reinhold Binder, chairman of the pro-ge production workers’ union, were willing to comment on Monday. Others didn’t say much more either: “We have a chairman now,” Jan Krainer remarked, at least.
Selma Yildirim emphasized that with Babler they have an elected chairperson, and that such leadership debates within the party have followed a similar pattern for years. Her real problem: “The polls are causing us serious concern.” Security spokesperson Maximilian Köllner has “a clear opinion” on who should be chairman, but he did not state this publicly.
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