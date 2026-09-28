This is how Kickl mocks the SPÖ and Zeiler

Doskozil vs. Zeiler

In the Zeiler case itself, Kucher had already been trying to calm things down even before his speech in Parliament. After the caucus meeting, he demonstratively stood behind party leader Andreas Babler. He declined to comment on Zeiler’s initiative, saying only this much: “I believe that these public debates over personnel work quite well without my involvement.” He added that the only way to avert damage to the SPÖ is to conduct such discussions internally and continue to solve the “problems of the people.” Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil also spoke out against Zeiler as SPÖ party leader.