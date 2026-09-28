ÖBB Warning: South Line Unexpectedly Closed

“Krone” reader: “There was a lot of confusion”

“There was a lot of confusion because ÖBB trains were canceled due to a police operation—we were told that this would continue throughout the day,” reported a “Krone” reader who was affected by the cancellations. As a result, many passengers “simply bought a ticket for the Westbahn. No one understood why the ÖBB wasn’t running but the Westbahn was.”