"Major Confusion"
ÖBB Warning: South Line Unexpectedly Closed
There was great confusion among ÖBB passengers on Monday morning: ÖBB issued a travel warning, and delays occurred on the Südbahn line. As it turned out, a bomb threat made during the night was the reason for the train chaos. The warning has since been lifted.
Due to a police operation, there were delays and train cancellations on the southern line between Vienna Meidling and Mürzzuschlag. “There was a bomb threat overnight,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior. Several federal states were affected.
“Krone” reader: “There was a lot of confusion”
“There was a lot of confusion because ÖBB trains were canceled due to a police operation—we were told that this would continue throughout the day,” reported a “Krone” reader who was affected by the cancellations. As a result, many passengers “simply bought a ticket for the Westbahn. No one understood why the ÖBB wasn’t running but the Westbahn was.”
Delays Still Possible
“The safety of passengers and employees is our top priority,” the ÖBB stated on Monday morning. In an update shortly after 11 a.m., they stated that there were “no longer any serious impacts” on train service. However, due to the operation, isolated delays could still occur. ÖBB asks travelers for their understanding.
Threat Was Likely a Case of “Swatting”
The threat was a so-called “swatting” incident. This involves making false emergency calls with the aim of triggering, for example, a large-scale police operation. The Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN) has taken over the investigation into the case, according to the Ministry of the Interior.
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