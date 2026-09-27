Greatest Triumph
“I Had Tears in My Eyes on the Home Stretch”
After several very difficult years, Upper Austrian Michael Sandner celebrated his first victory in the “premier class,” the MX Open. Given his history, it’s more than understandable that his emotions were running high.
Three years ago, after his serious accident, he “fought against the light” in an ambulance, then celebrated his motocross comeback despite a fracture of his first cervical vertebra. In 2024, he overcame another major setback—thanks in part to the support of his girlfriend Katarina—before clinching the MX2 title in 2025 and, on Sunday at the National Championship final in Kirchschlag, sealing his ultimate triumph with the Open title!
“It’s unbelievable.”
“I still can’t believe it—it’s unbelievable,” said the Rainbach native, who admitted that despite his strong nerves, the last few days hadn’t been easy. That made the final moments of yesterday’s title showdown all the more emotional. “I had tears in my eyes on the home stretch; at first, I needed a few minutes to myself. Then the emotions went through the roof,” said the HSV Ried rider, for whom the season isn’t over yet—he’s heading to France on Wednesday for the “Motocross of Nations” team world championship.
Three More Titles for Upper Austria
Also a cause for celebration from an Upper Austria perspective: Marvin Salzer (MX2), Noah Jonas (Juniors), and Elias Eder (Youth), who rides for Ried, each claimed the title in their respective classes at the finals.
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