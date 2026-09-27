“It’s unbelievable.”

“I still can’t believe it—it’s unbelievable,” said the Rainbach native, who admitted that despite his strong nerves, the last few days hadn’t been easy. That made the final moments of yesterday’s title showdown all the more emotional. “I had tears in my eyes on the home stretch; at first, I needed a few minutes to myself. Then the emotions went through the roof,” said the HSV Ried rider, for whom the season isn’t over yet—he’s heading to France on Wednesday for the “Motocross of Nations” team world championship.