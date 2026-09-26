"It wasn't lucrative"
Streaker invasion! Ronaldinho walked out of the stadium
Superstar Ronaldinho had had enough after 50 minutes of the exhibition match in Klagenfurt. The two-time World Player of the Year had prepared for the game in a curious way, and Michi Liendl himself even praised him. For the organizer, it wasn’t lucrative—but it was a childhood dream. And Walter Schachner raved about the 7-7 goal-fest afterward.
From India via Dubai and Frankfurt to tranquil Klagenfurt—Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho had just played an exhibition match in Kochi on Wednesday, and on Saturday he brought the Wörthersee Stadium to its feet in a celebrity match against Austria’s “Copa Pele” legends.
In a private locker room
The two-time World Soccer Player of the Year made a curious entrance, showing up just 25 minutes before kickoff—with his own police escort, not on the team bus. And with two bodyguards who had already inspected the arena that morning. Because Ronaldinho didn’t even change with his own star squad—no, he had booked the visiting team’s locker room all to himself!
Without warming up
He and his teammates—including Wesley Sneijder, Maicon, Ronald de Boer, and others—went into the game without warming up—Sneijder dazzled the fans with his dribbling and two spectacular goals, while Andi Herzog did the same on the other side with superb passes.
All-Star Game in Klagenfurt
- Ronaldinho & Friends – “Copa Pele” Austria 7–7, Goals: 1:0 (9.) Hernanes, 2:0 (13.) Tavares, 2:1 (19.) Haas, 3:1 (23.) Wesley Sneijder, 4:1 (34.) Ronaldinho, 4:2 (35') Wolf, 4:3 (41') Liendl, 5:3 (45') Xess Sneijder, 6:3 (68') Karagounis, 6:4 (71') Maierhofer, 7–4 (75.) Wesley Sneijder, 7–5 (77.) Liendl, 7–6 (78.) Walter Schachner, 7–7 (84.) Jantscher.
- Starting lineup, Ronaldinho & Friends: Oktay Kazan; Influencer Krappinger, Maicon, Ronald de Boer, Juan Pablo Sorin; Hernanes; Valter Birsa, Ronaldinho, Wesley Sneijder (son of Xess Sneijder), Giorgos Karagounis, Marco Tavares.
- “Copa Pele” Austria, 1st half: Wolfgang Knaller; Paul Scharner, Gerald Strafner, Toni Pfeffer, Markus Suttner; Herbert Gager, Florian Klein; Patrick Wolf, Andreas Herzog, Jakob Jantscher; Mario Haas. – Second half: Robert Almer; Joachim Standfest, Gilbert Prilasnig, Jürgen Patocka, Ronald Gercaliu; Günther Neukirchner, Christopher Dibon; Wolfgang Mair, Michael Liendl; Sanel Kuljic (Walter Schachner), Stefan Maierhofer.
Ronaldinho congratulated Liendl
But it was former “Wolf” Michi Liendl who scored the goal of the day—with a volley into the top corner. Even Ronaldinho tipped his hat, clapped, and hugged the Styrian! As for the Brazilian himself? He didn’t do much, played “one-touch” soccer—and still managed to beat goalie Wolfi Knaller on a penalty kick.
Ronaldinho left the stadium
But the scandal happened in the 50th minute: A few streakers had already tried their luck earlier, and security had failed—suddenly, more than a dozen kids and teens ran onto the field for selfies, tugging at Ronaldinho. The result: The 46-year-old cut his match short and left the stadium annoyed, but still clapping.
“Immer wieder Österreich”
This dampened the mood somewhat among the roughly 9,000 fans—but in the end, amid chants of “Immer wieder Österreich,” the game ended in a 7–7 draw.
“Not financially lucrative”
Organizer Emre Akkaya expressed satisfaction: “Something like this shouldn’t happen—but it was a successful event. Financially, it wasn’t a lucrative investment—but I fulfilled a childhood dream for myself. Next year, I want to organize something even bigger in Vienna!”
“He’s not the skinniest guy anymore”
Sneijder certainly had a good time and even let his son Xess (11) play: “It was great here—but after the penalty foul on me, my leg was giving me trouble!” Gerry Strafner had committed that foul against him. Herzog praised Sneijder: “He may not be the skinniest guy anymore, but he’s a real soccer player!”
“Ronaldinho told me. . .”
Stefan Maierhofer had mixed feelings: “A wonderful experience—but I would have expected more fans!” The fact that Liendl was praised by Ronaldinho himself pleased the former WAC captain: “He congratulated me and said it was a ‘golazo’—a dream goal!”
“A deeply moving moment”
Former Carinthia hero Walter Schachner beamed: “Playing here at nearly 70 years old was a deeplymoving momentfor me.”
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