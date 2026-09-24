Alaba—a bombshell has Udinese dreaming!

Alaba is expected to bring a breath of fresh air

Expectations for the Austrian national team captain are high: With four points from their first five games and a 13th-place standing, Udinese has had a mixed start to the Serie A season, showing defensive weaknesses in particular. Before the season began, Runjaic had set a goal of conceding no more than 38 goals. In other words, one goal conceded per game. After five matches, the ball has already found its way into the net of German-born goalkeeper Maduka Okoye five times—an average of 2.2 goals per game. This was due not only to coordination issues but also to the absence of one or two key players.