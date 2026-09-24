A New Chapter Begins
Alaba—a bombshell has Udinese dreaming!
Today, Thursday, marks the official start of a new chapter in David Alaba’s illustrious career, as the four-time Champions League winner is set to sign a contract with Udinese Calcio. At 34, he’s taking on the challenge of Serie A, where he’s expected to bring more stability to a defense that has struggled at the start of the season. The Austrian national team defender is set to make his debut on October 12 in an away match against FC Turin.
The “Gazzetta dello Sport” calls it a “sensational move,” very much in the style of Udinese Calcio—with its usual discretion and, outwardly, in absolute silence. David Alaba’s signing in Friuli brings back memories of prominent transfers from the past, foremost among them Zico’s move in 1983. After completing his medical exam in Rome on Wednesday, the 34-year-old traveled directly to Udine, where he met with coach Kosta Runjaic—who, as a native of Vienna, also speaks perfect German—and club officials at the San Michele restaurant.
Alaba is expected to bring a breath of fresh air
Expectations for the Austrian national team captain are high: With four points from their first five games and a 13th-place standing, Udinese has had a mixed start to the Serie A season, showing defensive weaknesses in particular. Before the season began, Runjaic had set a goal of conceding no more than 38 goals. In other words, one goal conceded per game. After five matches, the ball has already found its way into the net of German-born goalkeeper Maduka Okoye five times—an average of 2.2 goals per game. This was due not only to coordination issues but also to the absence of one or two key players.
Alaba is expected to help bring more stability to the defense quickly, as the team certainly has potential. This was evident at the start of the season in the 1-1 draw against Como, as well as in the recent goal-fest at San Siro Stadium: After taking a 2-0 lead, Nicolo Zaniolo and his teammates ultimately fell 3-5 to reigning champions Inter Milan. From 2011 to 2013, Udinese—led by star striker Antonio Di Natale—made waves in the league, finishing fourth, third, and fifth.
Since then, however, they have never managed to crack the top 10 again. Last season, they ultimately finished in 13th place. This, however, is in line with their market value: Udinese currently ranks 14th with a squad value of 156 million euros—their most valuable player is former Salzburg player Oumar Solet, with a market value of 20 million euros. Because he could be part of the future back three alongside Alaba. “Alaba’s surprising transfer is a wonderful gift for Udinese fans, letting them dream of something big again,” writes the “Gazzetta,” which considers it entirely possible that the Viennese player will spark a new wave of enthusiasm in Friuli.
Debut in Turin
Above all, we hope that Austria’s most successful soccer player of all time stays healthy: Last season, Alaba missed a total of 15 games for Real Madrid due to calf problems; for the “White Ballet,” he ultimately made 11 league appearances in the 2025–26 season, totaling 421 minutes of playing time. The player, who has 117 caps for the Austrian national team, is set to make his debut for Udinese in the first league match after the international break, when they face fellow mid-table team FC Turin on the road on Monday, October 12. Two home games follow: first against Lecce on October 18, and a week later against AC Milan, which will mark an emotional reunion with Luka Modric, his former teammate at Real Madrid.
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