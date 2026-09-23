Gas Station Robbery
Robber went to the police so he could be arrested
It looks like he has a guilty conscience—or maybe it’s just too cold outside at night: A 30-year-old man with multiple prior convictions for similar offenses, who is unstable and unemployed, turned himself in in person on Tuesday at the Wels-Pernau police station in Upper Austria and claimed responsibility for the robbery at the gas station in Wels.
The gas station robbery took place on September 6 at around 8:20 p.m. The unknown perpetrator entered the gas station through a back entrance, threatened two people present in the storage area with a firearm, and demanded that they hand over the safe key. The robber not only aimed the gun in their direction but also pressed the firearm against the head of one of the two people and repeated his demand.
Since the two individuals were not employees of the gas station, the perpetrator entered the sales area. He approached the employee who was there, cocking his gun to reinforce the threat, and ordered the 22-year-old employee to open the cash drawer while pointing the gun at him. The robber reached into the cash drawer and took the cash.
The perpetrator then fled through the back entrance. The employee pressed the alarm button and instructed customers who were arriving to call 911. Meanwhile, the people in the storage area also notified the police. The search, which was launched immediately, yielded no results.
Suspect Confessed
Sixteen days after the crime, the 30-year-old turned himself in at the Wels-Pernau police station. He was arrested pursuant to a verbal arrest warrant issued by the Wels District Attorney’s Office and confessed to the crime. He stated that the motive for the robbery was debt stemming from a previous, failed drug deal.
Transferred to the correctional facility
After consultation with the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the 30-year-old was transferred to the Wels Correctional Facility
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