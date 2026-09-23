Robber went to the police so he could be arrested

Suspect Confessed

Sixteen days after the crime, the 30-year-old turned himself in at the Wels-Pernau police station. He was arrested pursuant to a verbal arrest warrant issued by the Wels District Attorney’s Office and confessed to the crime. He stated that the motive for the robbery was debt stemming from a previous, failed drug deal.

Transferred to the correctional facility

After consultation with the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the 30-year-old was transferred to the Wels Correctional Facility