CDU Crisis: Merz Announces Radical Course Correction

Merz Must Now Deliver Within the Coalition

The fact is: Merz must regain trust and, above all, push through the reform package already agreed upon by his black-red coalition despite resistance from within the SPD. His party will judge him by this. Should that go awry, the question of leadership would be raised again—and then possibly answered differently. Another factor currently working in Merz’s favor within the CDU is the lack of a successor candidate whom everyone could immediately rally behind. The state premiers of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU), are being mentioned; however, they do not get along particularly well with one another. They would first have to reach an agreement.