Commotion at the “Devil’s Wheel”
Scandal Erupts After Thousands of Peeping Tom Videos from Oktoberfest
Shortly after the Oktoberfest kicked off on Saturday, a disgusting incident caused a stir. At the center of it all is one of the most famous rides at Munich’s Oktoberfest: the “Devil’s Wheel.” There, women were deliberately filmed while riding whenever their skirts or dirndls slipped. There are already tens of thousands of such videos online.
Crowded together, numerous Oktoberfest visitors sit on the Devil’s Wheel, one of the oldest and most famous rides at Oktoberfest. The smooth disc begins to spin in a circle, picking up speed, skirts fly up, and more than a few guests tumble outward, laughing—there’s hardly anything to hold on to. Actually, this so-called “Derblecken” is just harmless “fun” for the many cheering spectators all around. But people aren’t just pulling out their cell phones for “fun.”
In the age of cell phones and video cameras, the Devil’s Wheel—installed in 1908—has long since ceased to be a safe place. Shortly after the start of Oktoberfest, more than 32,000 videos were posted on Instagram and Facebook alone—not counting TikTok and YouTube. Many of these recordings show women in intimate situations without their consent. This is called upskirting.
Upskirting Is a Criminal Offense
Upskirting has been a criminal offense in Germany—as well as in Austria—since 2021. Anyone who secretly films under skirts or dresses, or distributes or shares such footage, faces a fine or even imprisonment for up to two years.
Sells Paid SubscriptionsSome viewers don’t stop at a single post, according to “Euronews.” They repeatedly upload videos online, tag them with keywords, and even generate paid subscriptions—even on porn sites! So it’s not just about voyeurism, but also about reach—and money.
“Guaranteed Not Politically Correct”
There’s no time pressure for those filming. Once you’ve paid the “low admission fee,” you can “stay as long as you like.” “Anyone who dares to step onto the carousel, however, should be prepared to endure a bit—both physically and mentally,” according to the Oktoberfest website, because here, they say, it’s “guaranteed not to be politically correct.” In light of the current scandal, these words sound somewhat ironic.
Here’s one of the videos without “revealing glimpses”—thanks to cycling shorts under the dirndl:
Free cycling shorts handed outat t
The operators of the Ferris wheel had tried to counteract the trend. There are signs stating that photographing and filming strangers is prohibited. Female visitors are also offered free cycling shorts that can be worn under their dirndls. But not all women take advantage of the offer; the lines at the distribution point are long.
Oktoberfest Director: “A Disgrace”
Oktoberfest DirectorChristian Scharpf strongly condemns the secret filming and calls it a “disgrace.” At the same time, he emphasizes that the “Teufelsrad” is a ride steeped in tradition. The problem isn’t the ride itself, but all the people who secretly film women there and post the footage online.
For years, the Oktoberfest has offered support services for women and girls who have been harassed or feel threatened. The “Safe Space” run by the “Safe Wiesn for Girls and Women” initiative offers support right on the festival grounds. Anyone who witnesses an incident or is affected by one should seek help immediately and notify the police.
For the victims of the “Teufelsrad” voyeurs, the crime doesn’t end at the Wiesn, but continues as moving footage on the internet—available indefinitely and 24/7...
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