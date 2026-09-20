Scandal Erupts After Thousands of Peeping Tom Videos from Oktoberfest

Crowded together, numerous Oktoberfest visitors sit on the Devil’s Wheel, one of the oldest and most famous rides at Oktoberfest. The smooth disc begins to spin in a circle, picking up speed, skirts fly up, and more than a few guests tumble outward, laughing—there’s hardly anything to hold on to. Actually, this so-called “Derblecken” is just harmless “fun” for the many cheering spectators all around. But people aren’t just pulling out their cell phones for “fun.”