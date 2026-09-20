The Public Is Now to Vote on Party Funding

Since then, the “independent MP” has been sitting in the National Council without a caucus, without an organizational structure, and without funding. Perhaps that is precisely why he now wants to show that there is another way—and to overturn state party funding via a referendum. Bypassing precisely those parties that live off the millions. A head-on attack on the system? “A civil society project,” Dengler himself explains to the “Krone.” After his expulsion, many people reached out to him, agreeing with his stance on party funding. That’s how the idea came about—the project is set to enter its final phase in the coming days.