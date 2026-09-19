Derby Victory
Lustenau Beats Altach 2-0 to Claim the No. 1 Spot in the Region!
The question of who’s No. 1 in Vorarlberg has been settled—at least for now—when it comes to soccer: SC Austria Lustenau impressively showed local rival SCR Altach who’s boss in Vorarlberg with a 2-0 victory in the derby! The newly promoted team moved up to sixth place in the standings—at least temporarily—while Altach, following their fifth consecutive league loss, remains in last place...
The first showdown between the two Vorarlberg teams since May 18, 2024, drew a sellout crowd of 5,138 fans to support Lustenau. At first, the spectators saw the visiting team hold a slight advantage. Patrick Greil was denied by goalie Domenik Schierl from a good position (19th minute), and after a Greil corner, a volley by Niklas Niehoff missed the target (22nd minute).
Lustenau initially threatened the opponent’s goal only through Seydou Diarra (12th, 34th), but then struck for the first time in the 36th minute. Diarra delivered a pinpoint cross into the middle, and Antonio Verinac headed the ball in off the inside post. In the 44th minute, Altach celebrated what they thought was the 1–1 equalizer by Ousmane Diawara, but the assist provider, Greil, had been offside.
Weixelbraun extended the lead just before halftime
. Almost immediately on the counterattack, the home team made it 2–0 – Verinac was able to control the ball unmarked in the box and lay it off to Dominik Weixelbraun, who found the far corner with a low shot (45’+1). Weixelbraun also provided the first highlight of the second half; his shot just seconds after the restart flew narrowly past the goal. After that, Altach had more possession, but Lustenau created the more dangerous chances for the time being—Diarra narrowly missed making it 3–0 (57').
With the exception of another offside goal—this time by Mike-Steven Bähre (68th)—and missed shots by Diawara (73rd) and Srdjan Hrstic (79th), the visitors had nothing else to offer on offense. As a result, Lustenau held on to their lead and secured their first victory over Altach after five previous unsuccessful attempts.
The result:
SC Austria Lustenau – SCR Altach 2–0 (2–0)
Lustenau, Sun Minimeal Arena, 5,138 spectators, Referee Stefan Ebner
Goals: 1–0 (36.) Verinac, 2–0 (45+1) Weixelbraun
Yellow cards: Anilson , Afrifa, Delaye, Diarra; Stojanovic
Lustenau: Schierl – Anilson (30' Gmeiner), Voisine (80' Maak), Pertlwieser, Soares (80' Jastremski) – Afrifa (80' Ibertsberger), Kacuri, Delaye – Weixelbraun, Verinac (64' Benjamin), Diarra
Altach: Stojanovic – Milojevic, Zech, Jäger (66' Hrstic) – Niehoff (76' Naschberger), Demaku (46' Elongo-Yombo), Bähre, Böckle – Massombo, Diawara, Greil
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