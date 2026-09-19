Lustenau Beats Altach 2-0 to Claim the No. 1 Spot in the Region!

Weixelbraun extended the lead just before halftime

. Almost immediately on the counterattack, the home team made it 2–0 – Verinac was able to control the ball unmarked in the box and lay it off to Dominik Weixelbraun, who found the far corner with a low shot (45’+1). Weixelbraun also provided the first highlight of the second half; his shot just seconds after the restart flew narrowly past the goal. After that, Altach had more possession, but Lustenau created the more dangerous chances for the time being—Diarra narrowly missed making it 3–0 (57').