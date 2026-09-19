Polster and Herzog live—next stop: Güssing!

Yes, these two national heroes know exactly how to send their audience into a frenzy time and time again. With a finely balanced mix of classic tales and ever-new, previously unpublished stories, they keep the banter flowing in a “tiki-taka” style, just like the “Wuchtel” used to do. One-touch style at a verbal Champions League level. Their chemistry: cultivated honestly and deeply over decades—hence second nature. No other duo banter as heartily and charmingly as Herzog and Polster.