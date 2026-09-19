Stadthalle is also calling
Polster and Herzog live—next stop: Güssing!
Let’s head into a golden fall! The iconic “Krone” live show with Andi Herzog and Toni Polster is back for another round. On October 23, the two legendary soccer players and comedy duo will be performing at the KUZ Güssing in southern Burgenland. Tickets are available now here. (Mark your calendars: On November 19, Herzog and Polster will take the stage at Vienna’s Stadthalle F; tickets will be available soon at herzog-polster.at)
The entrance alone is a spectacle. Each on their own. Lighting effects. Energetic live music. Dramatically announced. And then they arrive. One after the other. Andi Herzog and Toni Polster take the stage. And the venue threatens to explode. Even before the two giants of Austrian soccer have uttered a single sentence. The atmosphere at the “Krone” stage show with Andi Herzog and Toni Polster is unique, bombastic, and outstanding every single time.
Herzog and Polster in Güssing
- What: Andi Herzog and Toni Polster chat, joke, reflect, laugh, and entertain. Accompanied by live music and audience interaction.
- When: October 23, 2026, 6:00 p.m.
- Where: Güssing Cultural Center in Burgenland
- Live Music: Pete Art and Band
- Host: Michael Fally
- Comedy: Peter Moizi
- Tickets: herzog-polster.at
- MARK YOUR CALENDARS: On November 19, Herzog and Polster will be performing their “Krone” show at the Wiener Stadthalle F; tickets will be available soon.
Yes, these two national heroes know exactly how to send their audience into a frenzy time and time again. With a finely balanced mix of classic tales and ever-new, previously unpublished stories, they keep the banter flowing in a “tiki-taka” style, just like the “Wuchtel” used to do. One-touch style at a verbal Champions League level. Their chemistry: cultivated honestly and deeply over decades—hence second nature. No other duo banter as heartily and charmingly as Herzog and Polster.
Herzog and Polster aren’t just world-class “Wuchtel” suppliers, but also highly committed tenors, as this snippet from their tour stop at the Arena Nova shows. It’s quite possible that the two will also showcase their lark-like voices in Güssing:
Live music, hosting, comedy, interaction
Spiced with high-quality live music and iconic classics from music history, performed by Pete Art and his band, as well as atmospheric hosting by Michael Fally, comedy bits by Peter Moizi, audience participation, interactive segments, and special performances, the show will be an unforgettable experience for all the senses, leaving a lasting impression on the long-term memories of the—already in the thousands after the first five tour stops—visitors.
Want to experience all of this—and much more that’s unpredictable and unexpected—live? The next opportunity is on October 23 at the Cultural Center in Güssing. We hope you have a great time!
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