Former Soccer Player Expresses Concern
Speculation Surrounding Alaba: “I’m a Little Worried”
David Alaba is still looking for a new club, and speculation about his future shows no signs of letting up. The future of the former Bayern and Real Madrid player was also a major topic on the new podcast “Hamann & Stankovic – The Soccer Podcast” from Sky Sport Austria. Expert Marko Stankovic has one major concern...
Mexico, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy—there’s hardly a country or league with which David Alaba hasn’t been linked. But none of these rumors have yet resulted in a new contract for the ÖFB player, and so the question is being asked with increasing urgency: What will happen next with Alaba’s professional career?
“He hasn’t announced his retirement yet, and as long as he hasn’t, people will keep speculating. I’ll defend him to some extent here. He’ll only be vaguely aware of this discussion. He probably doesn’t care,” says former DFB national team player Didi Hamann, now weighing in on the matter.
Stankovic is concerned about Alaba
Together with Marko Stankovic, he discusses the future of the exceptional Austrian player in a podcast. “The question is whether he’s still up to it,” says Hamann, who eventually brings up a German club: “Gladbach, for example, could use a leader like that.” However, neither side has (yet) expressed any concrete interest.
The Gladbach option, however, doesn’t go over particularly well with Stankovic. “David has played for Bayern and Real Madrid. Those are teams that always dominate the game. As a center back, he’s basically positioned on the midfield line, with the entire field in front of him, and he has to dictate the play. Now you’re on a team where tactical organization and a deep defensive block will often be important,” he counters Hamann.
And finally, he expresses concern for the Austrian national team player: “I’m a little worried that David Alaba might get a small, black stain on his absolutely spotless record because he’s so determined to keep playing. The reason he’s so successful is that he has the drive and the desire for more. That’s what sets him apart from 99.9% of soccer players on the planet.”
“Preferably in the Bundesliga”
Hamann, on the other hand, sees the possibility that Alaba might call it quits on his successful career. “It’s just often hard to stop. That’s the case for many people. The longer it takes, the greater the likelihood that we won’t see him on the soccer field anymore.”
However, the German hopes to see the 34-year-old back on the field after all: “I’d love to see him play again, preferably in the Bundesliga. The fact that he’s keeping fit tells me he still believes he can play at a high level.”
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