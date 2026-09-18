Under Review: Here’s What’s Now in the Climate Act

However, following the package’s presentation two weeks ago, the focus has now shifted to fine-tuning the wording of the law. The key points remain the same:

Climate neutrality by 2040 as the goal

The new climate law is intended to chart Austria’s path to climate neutrality by 2040. How this goal is to be achieved in concrete terms will be regulated in the so-called climate roadmap, which the government must adopt by the end of 2027. This roadmap will set out specific measures, timelines, and responsibilities. Also planned are a location clause, annual emissions caps, ongoing monitoring, and a correction mechanism in case targets are missed.