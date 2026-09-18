Red Union Distances Itself from SPÖ Leader Babler

“People aren’t listening to us anymore”

On September 8, Muchitsch delivered a “political report” to the Social Democratic Trade Unionists’ faction within the Construction and Woodworkers’ Union. In his presentation, he analyzed various polls. His conclusion: “The SPÖ is suffering from a loss of trust,” while the FPÖ, ÖVP, and NEOS are dismantling the welfare state—“more private sector, less government.” It’s also revealing to see what consequences this loss of trust is presumed to have within the union faction: “People are no longer listening to us. Babler is unelectable for many. Issues are therefore secondary,” the analysis states bluntly.