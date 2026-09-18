“We really struggled!” Straight talk from Haris Tabakovic

“We have a tremendous amount of quality on defense,” said Drexler. “It’s also a relief for us that we play extremely well with the ball and that we have a lot of possession.” Teenager Christian Zawieschitzky is a reliable backbone in that regard. At 19, the Tyrolean is the youngest starting goalkeeper in the Europa League. “I’m not going to make too much of it,” said Zawieschitzky, who was also called up to the Austrian national team for the first time this week, on Sky. “I’m very grateful to be able to experience all of this.”