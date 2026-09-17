9,000 people surveyed
High marks for the city—but there’s room for improvement
Nearly 9,000 Linz residents shared their experiences of the city in a large-scale public survey. The results show a lot of approval, a few surprises—and one area where sentiment takes a sharp turn. Starting in October, five neighborhood forums will take a closer look at the specific issues that concern people in their neighborhoods.
Linz residents generally give their city high marks—though there is one clear area of concern. This is shown by the first major citizen survey in nine years. 58,500 Linz residents aged 16 and older were invited to participate; 8,919 did so. 92 percent enjoy living in Linz, and just under 81 percent also enjoy living in their own neighborhood. Around 63 percent also view the city’s development positively.
Satisfied with Their Own Neighborhood
For many, the overall package is just right right on their own doorstep: Respondents are particularly satisfied with shopping options, public transportation, and green spaces and parks. Even when it comes to the recently much-discussed topic of cleanliness, positive ratings predominate. About 60 percent are satisfied with the sidewalks, streets, and squares in their neighborhood; for green spaces and parks, the figure is just under 61 percent.
Eight out of ten feel safe
The sense of safety is noteworthy: Eight out of ten residents of Linz feel very or somewhat safe in their neighborhood. Mayor Dietmar Prammer expressed surprise at this finding during the presentation—after all, the survey took place following the serious acts of violence that had recently sparked an intense debate on safety. Compared to earlier surveys, however, the sense of safety remained largely stable.
Medical care has gotten worse. This applies to general practitioners as well as specialists. Above all, it’s becoming harder to find them.
Dietmar Prammer, Linzer SP-Bürgermeister
“Medical care has deteriorated”
The trend in medical care is quite different. Only 53 percent are satisfied or very satisfied with general practitioners, while 22 percent are dissatisfied. In 2011, satisfaction levels were still at more than three-quarters. When it comes to specialists, only about 43 percent are currently satisfied, while just under a quarter are dissatisfied. “Medical care has gotten worse,” said Prammer. Above all, finding a family doctor who is still accepting new patients is becoming increasingly difficult.
Five Neighborhood Discussions Planned
Another figure shows that the people of Linz don’t just want to be consulted: just under 59 percent can imagine actively helping to shape the future of their city. Starting October 8, the results will therefore be explored in greater depth at five neighborhood forums. The detailed figures for the individual neighborhoods will also be presented there.
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