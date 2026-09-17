High marks for the city—but there’s room for improvement

“Medical care has deteriorated”

The trend in medical care is quite different. Only 53 percent are satisfied or very satisfied with general practitioners, while 22 percent are dissatisfied. In 2011, satisfaction levels were still at more than three-quarters. When it comes to specialists, only about 43 percent are currently satisfied, while just under a quarter are dissatisfied. “Medical care has gotten worse,” said Prammer. Above all, finding a family doctor who is still accepting new patients is becoming increasingly difficult.