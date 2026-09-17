Student Removes Headscarf: First Complaint Filed

Violations Will Be Penalized

State Secretary for Education Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister: “Our schools know what to do. Teachers and school administrators are instructed to document violations precisely and to initiate the prescribed steps without delay. At the same time, they receive close support from the State Department of Education. Our goal is uniform and consistent implementation throughout Lower Austria. The vast majority are complying with the new legal requirements. Where this is not the case, we proceed step by step according to the prescribed procedure. Our schools can count on the state and the Department of Education to stand behind them in implementing these measures.”