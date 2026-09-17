Unrepentant
Student Removes Headscarf: First Complaint Filed
In Lower Austria, a violation of the headscarf ban—which has been in effect since the start of the school year for female students up to their 14th birthday—has been reported for the first time.
In cases of violations, the law first requires that discussions be held. If a violation occurs again, the case is reported to the relevant school authority.
This has now happened at a school in the region. Following discussions with the student in question and her legal guardians, the State Department of Education was involved. “If the ban is disregarded again after that, the case must be reported to the relevant district administrative authority,” the statement reads. The first such report has now been filed with the Neunkirchen District Administration.
“Different Cases”
Further reports may be filed in the event of continued violations. The law provides for fines ranging from 150 to 800 euros. Other cases are currently at various stages of the legally prescribed procedure. Further discussions on this matter are scheduled to take place at the Department of Education in the coming days. Should the headscarf ban continue to be disregarded even after these discussions, these cases will also be reported in accordance with legal requirements.
Governor Mikl-Leitner: “A Clear Stance!”
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner: “The headscarf ban is about protecting our young girls. They should be able to grow up freely and on an equal footing with boys. That is why we in Lower Austria are also ensuring that the protection of young girls in our state is consistently enforced. However, I maintain that the federal government should follow Lower Austria’s independent approach and raise the fines for those unwilling to integrate to up to 2,500 euros. Then people will think twice—or rather, three times—before ignoring the applicable rules.”
Violations Will Be Penalized
State Secretary for Education Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister: “Our schools know what to do. Teachers and school administrators are instructed to document violations precisely and to initiate the prescribed steps without delay. At the same time, they receive close support from the State Department of Education. Our goal is uniform and consistent implementation throughout Lower Austria. The vast majority are complying with the new legal requirements. Where this is not the case, we proceed step by step according to the prescribed procedure. Our schools can count on the state and the Department of Education to stand behind them in implementing these measures.”
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