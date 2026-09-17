Black Wings Now Younger and Faster—and Better?

Starting with just eight foreign players

The motto for this overhaul: Get younger and faster! As a result, an armada of “over-30 stars” like Roe, Collins, new team manager Kristler, Ograjensek, Barron, and MacKinnon left the team, which is now joined by eight “under-30 stars.” “We have a lot of players who are already on the national team or have what it takes to make it,” says the coach, who is starting this season with only eight foreign players instead of ten—including just one defenseman in Friday’s game in Fehervar, especially since tryout player Mozik is injured.