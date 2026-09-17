Extreme cyclist (36) died on his usual route

Success in Ultra Races and Fame in the Cycling Scene

The Elsbethener resident had returned just a few weeks earlier from a race in Asia. There, he had crossed deserts and high mountains entirely on his own. He had endured days of hardship to do so. In the ultra race against the clock and other extreme cyclists, he took second place. He had already won a similar race in Southern Europe earlier this spring. He had made a name for himself in the cycling scene thanks to these achievements in races spanning hundreds of kilometers in remote areas.