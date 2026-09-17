Crashed in Hirsch
Extreme cyclist (36) died on his usual route
Of all things, a collision with a wild animal claimed the life of an accomplished and internationally renowned cyclist! A 36-year-old cyclist tragically lost his life Tuesday evening while riding his usual route. Evidence at the scene attests to the force of the collision with a wild animal.
He had broken records, competed in races on nearly every continent, and made a name for himself in the cycling scene as an extreme cyclist. Ironically, a fast evening ride up the Rossfeld (1,537 meters)—the mountain right on his doorstep—turned out to be his final ride.
The 36-year-old, who had made Salzburg his home—living in Elsbethen for years though having grown up in Germany—had hopped on his road bike Tuesday afternoon to ride up the mountain pass in neighboring Bavaria. Afternoon turned to evening. Even after dark, the extreme athlete had begun the descent toward the toll booth on the north side.
A motorist alerted emergency responders
He knew the route like the back of his hand. He knew the many curves and the fast, steep sections of the descent practically by heart. In a long, sweeping curve, about 250 meters before the underpass for the ski trail, a wild animal crossed the road shortly after 8 p.m.—just as the cyclist was approaching.
He crashed and remained on the ground. A female driver who passed by minutes later saw the 36-year-old lying on the ground and immediately alerted emergency responders. An emergency doctor, a helicopter, and the fire department rushed to the scene of the accident. But for the native of Saxony, any help came too late.
The day after, traces of the fatal accident are still clearly visible on Panoramastraße. Cyclists, drivers, and motorcyclists speeding by have no idea of the tragedy. They’re out and about there just like any other day.
Dirt has been dragged onto the roadway across the flattened grass; a trail of blood bears witness to the horrific outcome of the collision with the animal. A screw from the bike lies next to the lane marking, alongside small plastic fragments. They suggest the force of the violent impact, which the extreme cyclist did not survive. An expert is still set to clarify the exact circumstances of the fatal accident.
Success in Ultra Races and Fame in the Cycling Scene
The Elsbethener resident had returned just a few weeks earlier from a race in Asia. There, he had crossed deserts and high mountains entirely on his own. He had endured days of hardship to do so. In the ultra race against the clock and other extreme cyclists, he took second place. He had already won a similar race in Southern Europe earlier this spring. He had made a name for himself in the cycling scene thanks to these achievements in races spanning hundreds of kilometers in remote areas.
According to emergency responders, the animal the extreme cyclist collided with was likely a deer, a fawn, or a doe. Red deer hairs were found at the scene of the accident; the animal is believed to have been injured in the collision as well. A hunter was unable to track it down on Tuesday night.
In response to an inquiry from “Krone,” the police noted an increase in wildlife accidents: “Fall is rut season. The animals cross the roads and are out and about even at night.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.