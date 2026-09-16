Janko’s Message: “You Have to Play for Your Country”

“A sign of respect”

Janko, however, doesn’t think this is a good idea at all, as he says in a conversation with Andreas Herzog: “The upcoming Nations League matches are very important, also for the mood in the country, and Sabitzer is an essential part of the team. We have to say, though, that we don’t know if there are that are weighing on him. But if there’s nothing there that’s mentally throwing him off track, I think that’s a devastating sign, and I have to admit, I don’t understand why it’s become the norm in world soccer to take a few months off.