After the Sabitzer Upheaval
Janko’s Message: “You Have to Play for Your Country”
Marc Janko speaks his mind! “I think it’s really, really bad! If you’re a key player, then you have to play for your country, and if you don’t want to do that anymore, then you have to step down,” said the former ÖFB captain on his podcast “Herzerl mit Janko” regarding Marcel Sabitzer’s break from the national team.
The 32-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder will not be available—at least for the upcoming Nations League—following consultations with head coach Ralf Rangnick. The ÖFB announced this on Sunday morning. Sabitzer has been a mainstay on the team in recent years. He plans to “discuss with Rangnick early next year” whether he will return for next year’s European Championship qualifiers.
Here is the “Herzerl mit Janko” podcast:
“A sign of respect”
Janko, however, doesn’t think this is a good idea at all, as he says in a conversation with Andreas Herzog: “The upcoming Nations League matches are very important, also for the mood in the country, and Sabitzer is an essential part of the team. We have to say, though, that we don’t know if there are that are weighing on him. But if there’s nothing there that’s mentally throwing him off track, I think that’s a devastating sign, and I have to admit, I don’t understand why it’s become the norm in world soccer to take a few months off.
The former striker continued: “I don’t think you can just choose that for yourself. If you’re a key player, then you have to play for your country, and if you don’t want to do that anymore, then you have to retire.”
“I certainly wouldn’t have done it”
Herzog also has a clear opinion on the matter; he said in the podcast: “If you say, ‘I’m taking a break from the national team now,’ it’s obvious that not all fans will take it well. I certainly wouldn’t have done it. And we both know players over 40—whether it’s a Croatian or an older Portuguese player—well, they’re licking their lips because they can still play for their country.
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read the original article here.
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