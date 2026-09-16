The calendar is here: When the F1 race in Spielberg takes place!

Despite the ongoing war in Iran, Formula 1 is once again planning to include the lucrative Middle Eastern venues. Following the test sessions in Sakhir (February 24–27), the World Championship is set to begin there two weeks later and continue in Saudi Arabia. The final two races are scheduled to take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. This season, the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April were canceled for security reasons. The Bahrain race will instead be rescheduled for October 4 in Malaysia. It remains to be seen whether the Grand Prix races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will be able to conclude the World Championship this year as planned. A finale in Imola is being discussed as an alternative in the event of a cancellation.