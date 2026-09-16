A Few Changes
The calendar is here: When the F1 race in Spielberg takes place!
The Formula 1 calendar for the 2027 season is here! The race in Spielberg will take place on July 11.
Formula 1 unveiled its race calendar for the 2027 season on Wednesday, featuring a few changes. Sprint races will be held on ten of the 24 race weekends—four more than last season. In addition, races in Portimão (Portugal) and Istanbul (Turkey) are returning, replacing Zandvoort and Barcelona. The World Championship kicks off on March 14 in Bahrain and concludes on December 12 in Abu Dhabi. The Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg will take place from July 9 to 11.
Here’s an overview:
“We are very pleased to welcome Portugal and Turkey to the championship and to expand the sprint races to ten events, offering our fans even more excitement, drama, and wheel-to-wheel action—everything that makes our sport so special,” said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement. According to F1 figures, attendance at sprint weekends is 12 percent higher than at regular race weekends.
Sprint in Monaco
One surprise on the calendar is the planned Sprint race in Monaco, where overtaking is traditionally scarce. Several Sprints are scheduled at the start of the season (Bahrain, Australia, Japan) as well as at the end of the season (Brazil, Qatar, Abu Dhabi). This means that sprints will be held during the first three of five race weekends as well as the last three of four. Over the course of the year, there will be sprint races in Canada, Monaco, Great Britain, and Italy. A regular race weekend will once again take place at the Red Bull Ring in Styria.
Despite the ongoing war in Iran, Formula 1 is once again planning to include the lucrative Middle Eastern venues. Following the test sessions in Sakhir (February 24–27), the World Championship is set to begin there two weeks later and continue in Saudi Arabia. The final two races are scheduled to take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. This season, the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April were canceled for security reasons. The Bahrain race will instead be rescheduled for October 4 in Malaysia. It remains to be seen whether the Grand Prix races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will be able to conclude the World Championship this year as planned. A finale in Imola is being discussed as an alternative in the event of a cancellation.
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