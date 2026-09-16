160 million euros! Minister Demands Return of COVID-19 Funds

A total of nearly 47 billion paid out

The Federal COVID-19 Financing Agency (COFAG) was established in March 2020 and disbursed a total of 46.7 billion euros in aid. In the summer of 2024, the process of winding up the special-purpose entity was initiated; since then, the tax administration has been responsible for the liquidation. By law, the Ministry of Finance is required to report to Parliament every six months on the status of the liquidation and the results of the audits. Of the total 16,800 cases under review, the majority have already been processed.