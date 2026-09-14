Controversial Statement
Shouldn’t It Have Counted? Controversy Surrounds Haaland’s Goal!
The referees’ organization Pro Ref has released an official statement indicating that the decisive goal by Man City striker Erling Haaland in the derby against Manchester United (1-0) likely should not have counted. An investigation into the incident will follow—and the uproar is intense.
Commotion after the Manchester derby! Erling Haaland’s decisive goal in the 60th minute apparently shouldn’t have counted, as the referees’ organization Pro Ref confirmed in a press release. There had already been some commotion surrounding the play during the match.
The linesman had initially ruled Haaland offside. The VAR reviewed the play and determined that the Norwegian was not offside—the goal was allowed and ultimately decided the match. However, a crucial detail had been overlooked during the review.
Specifically, the influence of City star Enzo Fernandez on the play had been overlooked. The error was only noticed after the match. “During that same attack, it was determined that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball, which is why a potential offside must be assessed subjectively. In this case, however, the VAR failed to recognize the likely implications of his position and should have recommended a review on the field,” according to Pro Ref.
“Review Will Take Place”
The statement also notes that, following an analysis of the play, officials contacted representatives from Manchester United. “A review of the incident will take place,” it concludes.
For the “Red Devils,” this is likely little consolation. After all, the three points in the derby are lost. Consequently, frustration is running high among fans, players, and the coach.
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