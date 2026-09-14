Shouldn’t It Have Counted? Controversy Surrounds Haaland’s Goal!

Specifically, the influence of City star Enzo Fernandez on the play had been overlooked. The error was only noticed after the match. “During that same attack, it was determined that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball, which is why a potential offside must be assessed subjectively. In this case, however, the VAR failed to recognize the likely implications of his position and should have recommended a review on the field,” according to Pro Ref.