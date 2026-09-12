After a 1-5 loss in Salzburg
LIVE: Rapid Seals the Deal Against WAC
Sixth game, fifth win: SK Rapid is back on the winning track in the Austrian Bundesliga following the bitter 1–5 loss in Salzburg. The Hütteldorf side prevailed 3-0 (2-0) at WAC on Saturday, defeating the Carinthians for the third time in a row and, for now, tying the undefeated league leader LASK in points.
Two Rapid defenders, Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao (13th minute) and Nenad Cvetkovic (35th minute), sealed the victory with headers off set pieces before halftime. Petter Nosa Dahl (82nd minute) put the game away late. Wolfsberg, severely hampered by injuries, has now gone five league games without a win following its third defeat. As a result, coach Thomas Silberberger’s team dropped to tenth place with just five points; only Wiener Austria—which hosts Lustenau on Sunday—and Altach (both with three points) have fewer points.
Injury Woes at WAC
Early in the season, WAC is facing a personnel crisis, particularly on defense. Following injuries to Cheick Diabate (knee problems) and Nicolas Wimmer (torn cruciate ligament), a third center back—Raffael Behounek—had to sit out the match due to severe pain from a torn ligament in his ankle. As a result, right back Fabian Wohlmuth had to fill in as part of the back three. Equally painful for the offense was the absence of star striker Giacomo Vrioni, who will be sidelined for about two weeks with a torn muscle fiber.
His replacement, Phillip Verhounig, was unable to make an impact before halftime. The Viennese controlled the game from the start and laid the groundwork for their commanding away victory. On the first opportunity, Tonni Adamsen just missed a cross from Dahl (6th minute). Seven minutes later, WAC goalkeeper Lukas Gütlbauer was beaten for the first time by a header from Raux-Yao following a free kick by Yusuf Demir. The hosts managed only one dangerous foray into Rapid’s half before halftime, but Niklas Hedl was on his toes to stop a free kick by Dominik Fitz (27th minute).
Second Goal a “Carbon Copy” of the First
The Viennese moved the ball skillfully, but clear-cut chances were few and far between for them as well. Things only went perfectly leading up to the second goal. A shot by Demir was slightly deflected and went just wide of the goal. After the resulting corner and several passes, Bendeguz Bolla crossed into the middle, where this time Cvetkovic rose highest and headed it in. The 3-1 shot count in favor of the visitors showed that there were few highlights.
After the restart, the Hütteldorf team simply protected their lead, while the hosts—who had most recently fought their way into the round of 16 in the Cup in Parndorf only after a penalty shootout—at least got into the game a bit better. The goal to cut the deficit should have come in the 65th minute, but Verhounig’s shot from eight meters out was saved by Hedl. On the other end, winger Nosa Dahl pushed a cross from Marco Tilio over the line. Much to the delight of coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, who had demanded a response following the performance in Salzburg.
WAC – SK Rapid 0–3 (0–2)
Wolfsberg, Lavanttal Arena, Referee Sadikovski
Goals: 0– 1 (13.) Raux-Yao, 0–2 (35.) Cvetkovic, 0–3 (83.) Dahl
WAC: Gütlbauer – Wohlmuth, Piesinger, Kitz – Schwarz (59’ Schabauer), Sulzner (82’ T. Schriebl), Agyemang (74’ Avdijaj), Renner – O. Mamageishvili, Fitz (82' Hassler) – Verhounig (74' Pink)
Rapid: Hedl – Roka (63. Horn), Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Bolla – Bajlicz (71. Schaub), M. Seidl – M. Haidara (46' Tilio), Y. Demir, Dahl (84' Wurmbrand) – Adamsen (71' Kara)
Yellow cards: Silberberger (coach), Verhounig, Fitz; Dahl, Bajlicz, Raux-Yao, Bolla
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