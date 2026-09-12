LIVE: Rapid Seals the Deal Against WAC

After the restart, the Hütteldorf team simply protected their lead, while the hosts—who had most recently fought their way into the round of 16 in the Cup in Parndorf only after a penalty shootout—at least got into the game a bit better. The goal to cut the deficit should have come in the 65th minute, but Verhounig’s shot from eight meters out was saved by Hedl. On the other end, winger Nosa Dahl pushed a cross from Marco Tilio over the line. Much to the delight of coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, who had demanded a response following the performance in Salzburg.