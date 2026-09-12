US Open: In the final for the first time—now Zverev awaits!

The world No. 2, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, remained focused at Arthur Ashe Stadium in his match against the world No. 50 and delivered when it mattered most. In the first set, a break proved decisive; the subsequent sets were each decided in a tiebreak. In each tiebreak, the favorite staged a great comeback. In the second set, he came back from a 3-5 deficit and then converted his second set point. In the third set, after falling behind 0-3, he was down 4-6 and had to fend off two set points before converting his very first match point to win 8-6. The match had lasted nearly three hours by then.