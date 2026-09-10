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Association ruled

After a scandal in the lower division: 0–2 becomes 3–0!

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10.09.2026 19:40
(Bild: Albert Mikovits)
Porträt von Jakob Feigl
Von Jakob Feigl

The fan who caused the fistfight incident in the 1st Division East during the St. Marien vs. Wartberg match was identified as a supporter of the visiting team. The visitors were leading 2-0 in stoppage time and must now accept a 0-3 loss, according to the OEFV’s decision. Reason: The club is liable for its supporters. 

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This news shocked the entire Upper Austrian Lower League on Monday: After a St. Marien player in the 1st Division East received a red card in stoppage time with the score at 0–2, a crazed fan from Wartberg/Krems stormed onto the field and punched him in the face. This violent outburst now has drastic consequences for the club of that idiotic fan: On Thursday evening, the OEFV ruled that the match will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for the home team from St. Marien instead of 0-2! 

“The Wartberg club is liable for its fans!”
“The Wartberg club was responsible for this attack and is liable for its fans. The fan could be clearly identified as belonging to the club. We based our decision on the ÖFB’s disciplinary regulations,” explains OEFV Executive Director Raphael Oberndorfinger. 

But that’s not all: In the ensuing scuffle, a St. Marien steward was injured; the perpetrator, as it turned out, was a player from the Wartberg reserve team. He was reported to the association’s attorney: “The referee wasn’t aware of this at first, and we only found out now,” says Oberndorfinger.

There were also two red cards issued during the match; the sanctions are as follows: The Wartberg player who committed a goal-stealing foul will be suspended for one game, while his opponent—who was the victim of the punch and had previously been sent off for an assault—must sit out five games.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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