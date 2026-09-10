After a scandal in the lower division: 0–2 becomes 3–0!

This news shocked the entire Upper Austrian Lower League on Monday: After a St. Marien player in the 1st Division East received a red card in stoppage time with the score at 0–2, a crazed fan from Wartberg/Krems stormed onto the field and punched him in the face. This violent outburst now has drastic consequences for the club of that idiotic fan: On Thursday evening, the OEFV ruled that the match will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for the home team from St. Marien instead of 0-2!