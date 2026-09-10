Here’s How Much the FPÖ Party Cost Taxpayers

Sharp criticism is also coming from the NEOS. “The ‘F’ in FPÖ clearly stands for ‘cheeky’—and for a complete lack of respect for taxpayers,” rants Secretary-General Douglas Hoyos. While people are forced to scrimp, the FPÖ is “throwing their money out the window with both hands.” For Hoyos, however, the “lavish private party right in the heart of the 1st District” also shows that “if a party can afford such a bash, party funding is clearly far too high,” and he once again emphasizes a core NEOS demand for a reduction in party funding.