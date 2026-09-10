Horror Husband Confessed to His Sister

As reported, the Upper Austrian man (51) was not arrested immediately after his wife’s death. At that time, no one knew that—the district attorney’s office refers to the case as “Pelicot 2.0”—it had been a full-fledged series of rapes. The husband, a truck driver, is alleged to have plied the 39-year-old with copious amounts of alcohol, drugged her, and then sold her. “Strange men were constantly coming and going at the couple’s home, ” the youngest of the five siblings stated in her testimony. “He showed me lewd photos of … on his cell phone and told me that … would bring in 500 euros per … That’s how they financed their life together. Whether … did it voluntarily, I can’t say.”