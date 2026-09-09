Champions League
Liverpool Stages a Comeback, PSG Celebrates a Rout
Liverpool came from behind to win Wednesday’s Champions League showdown against Atlético Madrid 2-1, while defending champion PSG gave Slovan Bratislava no chance in a 6-1 rout.
Last year’s finalist Arsenal triumphed 1-0 at Napoli. Sporting Lisbon defeated Galatasaray 3-1.
At the Parc des Princes, PSG vented their frustration following a rocky start to the season, in which they had earned just two points from three Ligue 1 matches. Alongside Torres, Ousmane Dembele dominated the action. The World Player of the Year tapped in a rebound after a shot by Nuno Mendes hit the post (17th minute) and added another with a header (23rd minute). He now has eight goals in his last five games in the “Champions League.”
He set up PSG’s third goal (31st minute) with a cross and their fifth (57th minute) with a corner kick. In between, Torres also scored following a solo run by Maghnes Akliouche (47th minute). Suleiman Camara managed to score at least a consolation goal (59th) for the Slovaks, for whom Kevin Wimmer was on the bench. After that, PSG’s World Cup champion Fabian Ruiz scored (88th).
Liverpool fell behind in a thrilling first half at Anfield Road when Marcos Llorente (17th minute) scored for the fifth time in his career at Liverpool’s home stadium. The home team, however, turned the game around as they deserved. Shortly before halftime, former Salzburg player Dominik Szoboszlai (40') equalized after a backheel assist from Ronald Araujo; shortly after the restart, a left-footed shot by Alexis Mac Allister (50') from the edge of the penalty area found the net.
Odegaard, Arsenal’s Match-Winner
Arsenal dominated the match in Naples against hosts who sat very deep, but didn’t see their superiority rewarded until late in the game. Captain Martin Ödegaard (75th) emerged as the match-winner, scoring with a shot from just outside the box that hit the inside of the post. This marked the fifth consecutive competitive victory for Coach Mikel Arteta’s squad. The Italians, on the other hand, suffered their third straight loss in a European competition.
Sporting Lisbon came back from a 0-1 deficit at home against Galatasaray Istanbul to secure a well-deserved 3-1 victory. This means they have yet to draw in any of their twelve matches so far.
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