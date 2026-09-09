Liverpool Stages a Comeback, PSG Celebrates a Rout

At the Parc des Princes, PSG vented their frustration following a rocky start to the season, in which they had earned just two points from three Ligue 1 matches. Alongside Torres, Ousmane Dembele dominated the action. The World Player of the Year tapped in a rebound after a shot by Nuno Mendes hit the post (17th minute) and added another with a header (23rd minute). He now has eight goals in his last five games in the “Champions League.”