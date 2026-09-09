Chamber of Labor Tested Sushi Boxes: Results Partly Unappetizing

Several samples raised concerns

For six samples in the test, the lab results showed that one to two microbiologically relevant parameters exceeded the guideline values. One sushi set exceeded the warning threshold for enterobacteria.

In three cases, slight sensory deviations were noted during the tasting. For example, in two sushi sets, both the smell and the taste of the salmon and rice did not fully meet expectations. The third sample was criticized for the greasy consistency of the salmon. Full test results here.