Samples Showed Abnormalities
Chamber of Labor Tested Sushi Boxes: Results Partly Unappetizing
All lovers of this Japanese specialty will need a strong stomach in light of the latest test by the Chamber of Labor. Consumer advocates have put sushi boxes under the microscope—and the results are unappetizing.
Consumer advocates from the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor conducted microbiological and sensory tests on ten takeout sushi boxes from vendors in Linz and Pasching. The boxes contained either exclusively nigiri sushi or a combination of nigiri, maki, and California rolls. Depending on the vendor and the contents, prices ranged from 2.56 to 6.17 euros per 100 grams.
Ten boxes tested
The conclusion: Three of the tested products were rated flawless overall. Eat Happy and Taste Kitchen impressed across the board and emerged as the test winners. Another sushi set also scored flawlessly in microbiological testing but could not keep up with the two frontrunners in terms of taste. There were criticisms regarding the salmon. According to the experts, it smelled and tasted fishy and stale.
Several samples raised concerns
For six samples in the test, the lab results showed that one to two microbiologically relevant parameters exceeded the guideline values. One sushi set exceeded the warning threshold for enterobacteria.
In three cases, slight sensory deviations were noted during the tasting. For example, in two sushi sets, both the smell and the taste of the salmon and rice did not fully meet expectations. The third sample was criticized for the greasy consistency of the salmon. Full test results here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.