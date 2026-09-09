"You're my goddess"
Girlfriend of 14-Year-Old Murderer Sentenced: Prison Term!
The trial surrounding 14-year-old Jenny has revealed some shocking depths. In January, the girl murdered a completely innocent retiree at the Baumgarten Cemetery in Vienna’s 15th district. Now the next murder trial is set to begin—her friend is accused of not only idolizing Jenny but also encouraging her to commit the unimaginable act of violence. She is now being sentenced for this at the Vienna Regional Court.
The 64-year-old woman at Baumgarten Cemetery on February 23 was a purely random victim. With an inconceivable 82 (!) stab wounds, a girl who was just 14 years old killed the retiree. And during the trial at the Vienna Regional Court in mid-June, she offered a glimpse into her darkest thoughts: “I was so tense. Then I took my knife and thought about the crime. That I had to do it. That I had to kill someone.”
Sent photos of the body from the cemetery
Jenny (name changed) shared exactly these thoughts with her friend—another 14-year-old girl who was well aware of the convicted girl’s murder fantasies. They talked about serial killers and sent each other violent videos. It went so far that Jenny sent her friend photos of the pensioner covered in blood—the 14-year-old must have known about the murder before anyone else...
Then I wanted to do it even more.
Jenny in ihrem Mordprozess im Juni
And the prosecution goes even further: The girl now on trial is alleged to have encouraged Jenny to commit the gruesome murder at the cemetery. Chat messages, among other things, are said to provide evidence of this. “I believe in you. You’re my goddess,” she wrote to the 14-year-old on January 23—shortly before the murder. “I’d like to be as brave as you,” the now-accused girl wrote, almost idolizing Jenny.
14-Year-Old Encouraged Jenny
Then came Jenny’s testimony before the lay judges’ court: “I talked to my friend about it. I told her that I felt the urge to do it.” And then, crucially: “She encouraged me. Then I wanted to do it even more.” She continued during the murder trial: “She also wanted a knife when I bought mine and showed it to her.”
After just under two hours of deliberation, the jury court sentenced the 14-year-old to three years of partially suspended imprisonment for aiding and abetting murder—one year of which was imposed as a mandatory sentence. The verdict is final. The girl must also undergo psychotherapy.
Jenny was sentenced to eight years in prison for the brutal murder of the 62-year-old retiree. The girl, represented by Astrid Wagner, was also placed in a forensic-therapeutic center. A personality disorder makes her dangerous.
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