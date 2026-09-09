Girlfriend of 14-Year-Old Murderer Sentenced: Prison Term!

14-Year-Old Encouraged Jenny

Then came Jenny’s testimony before the lay judges’ court: “I talked to my friend about it. I told her that I felt the urge to do it.” And then, crucially: “She encouraged me. Then I wanted to do it even more.” She continued during the murder trial: “She also wanted a knife when I bought mine and showed it to her.”

After just under two hours of deliberation, the jury court sentenced the 14-year-old to three years of partially suspended imprisonment for aiding and abetting murder—one year of which was imposed as a mandatory sentence. The verdict is final. The girl must also undergo psychotherapy.