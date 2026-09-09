Shelton Wins Epic Tennis Match Against Alcaraz

Alcaraz Fought His Way Back

However, anyone who thought Alcaraz was already beaten was sorely mistaken. Although the Spaniard continued to struggle with some fitness-related issues, he showed great spirit and fought his way back into the match. For this, he, too—by around 2 a.m. local time—received thunderous applause and a standing ovation. Alcaraz clinched the fourth set 6-1 with a dominant display.