US Open Madness
Shelton Wins Epic Tennis Match Against Alcaraz
An epic quarterfinal match at the US Open in New York between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton. In a high-caliber match that lasted into the early morning hours (3:34 a.m. local time), Shelton prevailed in the deciding set only in a tiebreak and will now face Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals. Both athletes received thunderous applause at the end for a sensational duel!
The Spaniard secured the thrilling and hard-fought first set 7–6 (7–5). Both opponents played their best tennis, producing some of the best rallies of the tournament so far.
In the second set, the American finally found a strong response and prevailed 6–1. Shelton’s relentless efficiency took a clear toll on Alcaraz, as he ultimately struggled in the third set as well. The local hero clinched the set 6–3 amid chants of “USA, USA” from the enthusiastic crowd.
Alcaraz Fought His Way Back
However, anyone who thought Alcaraz was already beaten was sorely mistaken. Although the Spaniard continued to struggle with some fitness-related issues, he showed great spirit and fought his way back into the match. For this, he, too—by around 2 a.m. local time—received thunderous applause and a standing ovation. Alcaraz clinched the fourth set 6-1 with a dominant display.
The match then went into a well-deserved deciding set, in which both opponents, despite nearly four hours of play, once again displayed all their skill and passion. Every point was hard-fought—a lively back-and-forth and a phase in which any small mistake could have decided the outcome.
Ultimately, after about four and a half hours of play, the match went Shelton’s way in a tiebreak (10–7). The American will face his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals, who, for his part, managed to come back from a 0–2 set deficit in a thrilling match against fellow American Alex Michelsen to advance to the semifinals.
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