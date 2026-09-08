Automatic Draft

Almost Impossible to Stop

It was only when he was finally driving on the rims that law enforcement managed to corner him. Defense attorney Michael Lanzinger spoke of his client’s “tunnel vision” during the first court hearing. The 30-year-old himself cited “financial stress” as the cause. His sister, on the other hand, suggested that he suffers from delusions and hallucinations. In addition to attempted murder, the prosecution also charges the man with resisting a public official, attempted aggravated assault, aggravated coercion, and property damage.