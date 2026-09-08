Apartments Ransacked: Brothers from Chile in Custody

Caught Just Before Departure

The three suspects were caught by chance: Shortly before leaving for Italy—they had gathered more than enough stolen goods—they caught the attention of a special patrol in the Graz city area. They were placed under surveillance and stopped while attempting to cross the border. The tools used in the crimes and the stolen goods were discovered in their rental car. The Leoben District Attorney’s Office ordered their arrest, and they have been in pretrial detention ever since. The men have generally confessed; they have been linked to at least 19 break-ins in Styria, Upper Austria, Carinthia, and Salzburg, with the value of the stolen goods totaling around 200,000 euros. “But the actual number is likely higher,” an investigator told the “Krone.”