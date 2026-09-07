ÖSV Stars Pay 2,000 Euros Out of Pocket for Chile Trip

“If you don’t invest anything, you won’t get anything in return”

Unlike the stars of alpine skiing, the handful of cross-country skiers—who aren’t exactly rolling in money—have to pay for their own flight to South America on September 13—2,000 euros each! “The glacier in Saas Fee and the trip to Switzerland would be nice, but in competitive sports, things aren’t always nice. If you don’t invest, you won’t get anything out of it! We simply need the best possible training opportunities,” says Katrin Ofner from Styria. “The important thing is that we can train,” nods Sonja Gigler from Vorarlberg, adding with a smile, “I’ve already been saving up.”