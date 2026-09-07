“New Social Assistance”
More Money for German Language Training as an Integration Bonus
The major political project “New Social Assistance” appears to be entering the home stretch. A preliminary draft bill was leaked to the “Krone.” And it’s already a minor revolution: In addition to the already familiar benefit card—which provides goods instead of cash—there will also be a new integration bonus. Essentially, money in exchange for German language classes...
Austria currently does not have a fully standardized social assistance system. The point of contention is—and has always been—the varying benefit amounts. Vienna, in particular, is seen as a magnet for recipients of tax-funded benefits. Here, extreme cases involving 9,000 euros are causing a stir.
The various models have led to a proliferation of uncoordinated approaches. Now the three-party coalition wants to create a common and sustainable framework. The goal is greater fairness and greater precision. SPÖ Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann assured the “Krone” that windfalls for large refugee families will be a thing of the past.
Bonuses for Integration Efforts
Difficult political negotiations have been in full swing for months. The goal: greater precision and fairness. Now there is a first draft of the bill. The key points of the “New Social Assistance” amount to a small revolution: in addition to the benefits card that has already been leaked—meaning more vouchers instead of cash—one point is sure to spark debate.
Those who are able to work should lift themselves out of poverty through work. We are creating a social assistance system that protects people when they need it.
SPÖ-Sozialministerin Korinna Schumann
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
After all, a central tenet of the reform—under the motto “Those who can work should work; those who cannot will be supported”—is a so-called integration allowance, or IBH for short. This links specific integration steps more closely to benefits.
For example, Supplement 1 is available only upon completion of compulsory schooling or proof of German language proficiency and instruction in Austrian values. And Supplement 2 can be obtained only through employment subject to full social insurance contributions or through AMS training, for instance.
Fixed Minimum Rate for Children in All States
For children, there will no longer be discretion for the states; instead, there will be only a fixed minimum rate, which the SPÖ minister internally refers to as a “future security package.” This is divided into two parts: a cash benefit and a benefit in kind. In addition, there will be a so-called “participation card” for children in low-income households that are above the social assistance threshold. It is intended to facilitate access to items such as school supplies, sports equipment, and hygiene products, as well as learning support or vacation activities through clubs. Starting in 2027, 60 million euros per year are earmarked for this.
Another key point: The child supplement is to be increased from 700 to 100 euros. Whether all of this will go through remains to be seen. In the back-and-forth with the states, the political situation remains tense...
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