More Money for German Language Training as an Integration Bonus

Fixed Minimum Rate for Children in All States

For children, there will no longer be discretion for the states; instead, there will be only a fixed minimum rate, which the SPÖ minister internally refers to as a “future security package.” This is divided into two parts: a cash benefit and a benefit in kind. In addition, there will be a so-called “participation card” for children in low-income households that are above the social assistance threshold. It is intended to facilitate access to items such as school supplies, sports equipment, and hygiene products, as well as learning support or vacation activities through clubs. Starting in 2027, 60 million euros per year are earmarked for this.