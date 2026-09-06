Ferrari Drama at Home
Ferrari Drama! Leclerc’s Violent Crash at Monza
A dramatic start to the home Grand Prix for Ferrari (follow alonghere in our live ticker). After a fierce battle broke out right at the start between the two teammates, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque driver crashed hard into the track barrier shortly thereafter.
This is certainly not how the Scuderia imagined their home race. Right after the start, Hamilton and Leclerc got in each other’s way. The Brit was forced off the track into the gravel trap and immediately complained vehemently about his teammate.
The Briton was dropped back many positions as a result but was able to continue the race. Leclerc, on the other hand, crashed heavily just two laps later. In the final corner, the Monegasque driver lost control of his car and crashed violently into the tire barrier lining the track.
Initial All-Clear After Crash
After some initial moments of concern, the Ferrari driver was fortunately able to free himself from the car. However, he then sat down at the edge of the track, visibly dazed. The red flag was waved, and the race was suspended for several minutes.
Leclerc was eventually examined by medical personnel. According to an initial update from Ferrari, the all-clear was given. The driver apparently did not sustain any serious injuries in the crash.
Meanwhile, a replay of the incident showed that there had been no contact prior to the crash. Leclerc had simply touched the white line and subsequently lost control of his Ferrari.
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