A Classical Sound Cloud: Great Music Under the Stars

The 24-year-old pianist played like a god

What this young Russian, who lives in Berlin, then unleashed in the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto was an incredible performance. Malofeev doesn’t just play with his hands—his entire body seems to be part of the music. He leans into the keys, occasionally conducting with his left hand, physically taking possession of the music. And yet everything remains under stupendous technical control. Passages where other pianists reach the limits of what is possible seem almost like child’s play to him. He leans into the keys like Glenn Gould once did, but he doesn’t sing along. You are drawn into his interpretation.